Zau to host Africa Champs

ZIMBABWE Aquatic Union (Zau) will host this year’s edition of the Africa Water Polo World Championships Qualifier scheduled for Harare next month.

Zau president Mary Kloppers said the qualifiers are a formality as the country has an automatic entry at the World Championships.

“We are very pleased to have announced these teams. The qualifying event is a bit of a formality as Africa has two spots at World Championships and only Zimbabwe and South Africa are competing so will both get slots,” Kloppers told the Daily News.

“This is a massive task for both the players and the coaches to prepare but I do think it is a big step in the right direction in terms of future international competition.”

Hellenic School will host the games from March 12 to 14. Zau has announced an Under-18 girls and boys team that will represent the country at the games.

Hellenic Academy dominates the 13-member team with six players namely Tanatsirwa Chitsurura, Sasha Gemmill, Chelsey Hunter, Naomi Meyer, Isabella Savo and Savannah Whittaker.

Chisipite Senior contributed four players; Paige Cornish, Sydnie Hammond, Samantha Hoal and Jorja Jones.

Pearson High School has two players in the squad in Cheyanne Marais and Kianna Jones as well as Megan Beatitie form Girls College to complete the list.

In the boys team, Falcon College provided five players in Tyrel Cooke, Jack Dawson, Jake Oostindien, Rhys Rorke and Aidan Van Wyk.

Christian Brothers College has three players in Joash Mckonie, Keir O’Donnell and Denilson Cyprianos while St John’s College contributed Jack Edwards and Conor Higgins.

Hellenic School is represented by Michael Hodgson and Theo Detering while Michael House’s Graham Hoal also made the team.

“In that age group those are the stronger schools but in lower age groups St John’s and Chisipite dominate. Those are the four strongest schools,” Kloppers said.

“We also have a boys and girls team going to Junior Worlds — 16-year-olds. And we have 17-year-old boys going to EU champs so an extremely busy year at high level competition.”