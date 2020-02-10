Mr Chinhoyi returns to Jam Session

CHINHOYI-BASED sungura artiste Jonathan Siyasitumuzira’s sterling performance that left revellers eating from his palm last month has earned him a public demand recall at the Monday Jam Session tonight running under the banner Pacific Jam Session.

Mr Chinhoyi

This is an interactive and networking platform for budding and established musicians all coming under one roof to exhibit and exchange notes on their industry.

Mr Chinhoyi is set to share the stage with artistes such as Tedius Matsito Jnr, Pramastove, Soul Jah Dee, BaShupi, Lazzie Junior, Blade and Tarma among other musicians.

The Marooro singer, leads the Sea Divers Band which consists of himself on lead guitar and lead vocals, Trymore Kanzara on bass guitar and Norman popularly known as “Nomara Nomara” on rhythm guitar.

He is popularly known for hits such as KwaJowa, Madrainne, Marooro, Gogo Vheneka, Hatidi kutambura, Ndinogutsikana, Ndichauyako, Nguva ine njodzi and Bhora mutambo. The album was produced by Daddy Fox at Stumu Productions in Chinhoyi, owned by Siyasitumuzira.