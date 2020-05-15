MORE STORIES
Zivhu reaches out to lady feeding the hungry in Chitown
CHIVI South Member of Parliament Killer Zivhu on Friday donated maize meal and other basic necessities to a woman who is daily feeding over 2 000 hungry people in Chitungwiza during the…
MDC legislators’ rebellion mounts…as more party MPs attend Parliament
©️ THINGS are moving from bad to worse for Nelson Chamisa and his top MDC allies, after more party MPs defied his decree to withdraw their services from Parliament yesterday, the Daily News…
Under-pressure govt allows private quarantine centres
THE government has buckled under pressure and moved to allow returning residents to book into private quarantine centres if they can afford it, pending approval by health inspectors, the…
Harare re-opens Warren Hills
HARARE City Council has re-opened Warren Hills Cemetery to public burials following its closure in 2016 due to space constraints.
Harare sets up water kiosks
THE Harare City Council has resolved to set up water kiosks across the capital as an immediate solution to acute shortages that have seen residents going for months without tap water due to…
‘Govt must consider plight of learners’
TEACHERS have roundly accused the government of being insensitive to the plight of learners as they are allegedly failing to offer practical solutions to the crisis facing the education…
‘Isolate active corona cases’
©️ DOCTORS have implored authorities to isolate Covid-19 patients at hospitals, as part of efforts to curb the disease’s spread in the country, the Daily News reports.
Abduction fears for MDC officials
THE Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has raised fears that three MDC officials, including Harare West MP Joanna Mamombe, could have been abducted after she and other party youths…