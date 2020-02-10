‘DeMbare or nothing’ . . . Why Nadolo snubbed CAPS, FC Platinum, Ngezi

KING Nadolo had numerous big money offers on his table but he brewed a shocker when he signed for Dynamos last Friday ahead of the 2020 Castle Lager Premiership season.

After a brilliant second half of 2019 with TelOne FC where he scored 11 goals in 17 games to be voted among the 11 Soccer Stars of the Year, Nadolo had attracted the interest of Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum and CAPS United.

All these three clubs have been on a spending spree this transfer window offering staggering signing-on fees and salaries to their new recruits.

While all these other clubs were offering Nadolo top dollar to sign on the dotted line, the winger was being driven by something else.

“I felt it was in the best interest of my career to join Dynamos at this point in time. Looking at Dynamos, I think they provide me with the right platform to further my career,” Nadolo told the Daily News yesterday.

“It was purely a professional decision to join Dynamos and has nothing to do with money or anything. If I had wanted money trust me, I could have joined other teams who were offering even more. But when I consulted with my family and management, we all agreed that Dynamos was the right place for me at this point in time.

“I now look forward to work hard and help the team achieve their set targets. If we can achieve the team’s set targets, I believe I will also be achieving my personal goals.

“If the team’s targets are to win the championship then we will all have to work towards getting that.”

The opportunity to work with Tonderai Ndiraya and playing for his boyhood club also proved too strong to resist.

“One of the main reasons why I chose Dynamos is coach Ndiraya. He had a huge impact in me coming here.

“He is someone, who demands a lot from players and I felt he can help me develop my career,” Nadalo said.

“He phoned me before I signed and to me it meant a lot. Looking at what I want to achieve in my career, I think coach Ndiraya will help me achieve just that. To me it felt like Dynamos wanted me more.”

Nadolo endured a torrid spell at South Africa’s National First Division side Witbank Spurs which ended in tears when the club was relegated.

The 24-year-old returned home and signed for TelOne in June last year and despite his blistering form, he could not save the club from relegation.

Nadolo sees DeMbare as the best place for him to revive his career and earn a move abroad.

Besides Nadolo, DeMbare have experienced a hectic transfer window after bringing in former Hwange goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, defender Byron Madzokere and midfielder Nkosi Mhlanga from Yadah FC.

They have also signed midfielder Juan Mutudza from Herentals, and the unheralded pair of Tanaka Chidhobha and Lennox Mutsetse from FC Platinum U19.

At the start of the transfer frenzy, the Glamour Boys brought in their former defender Partson Jaure from Manica Diamonds and was followed by the former ZPC Kariba pair of Tino Chiunye and Sylvester Appiah.

The Glamour Boys have also brought strikers David Temwanjira from TelOne and Takunda Mawarire, who scored 14 goals in the Zifa Central Region Division One for ZPC Munyati.