Cocktails and Kisses for lovers

SHILOH Gardens in Strathaven will, in collaboration with PlanIt4U and Skaftin, on February 14 host a Cocktails and Kisses’ Intimate Evening to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The night will comprise a karaoke music competition plus sessions of music and dance for lovers.

“We have also organised a special photo booth and each couple gets to have pictures of them taken and sent to them after the event,” said PlanIt4U founder Polite Nyasha Maonedzo.

She told the Daily News that the couples that will win the Karaoke competition will get to have a lunch date at Chop Chop restaurant the following day.

Maonedzo said in addition to the musical evening, couples will also get to enjoy a cocktail as they wine and dine to a three-course dinner under the stars on a candle and fairy light lit picnic setup.

“All couples are invited for this one of a kind event and all they just have to do is buy their tickets on time,” she added.

Maonedzo said it will be a cosy night lit by candles and fairy lights and the entertainment games will be led by one of Harare’s youthful MC’s Uncle Curtly.

“We are very excited because people are responding very well to this event especially the ladies, maybe because it is a leap year; the tickets are selling well and I am sure by February 12 we would have reached our target,” said Maonedzo.

She added that besides making people happy the event was also inspired by the need to create something new and interesting since in most cases, for Valentine’s Day couples always go out to fancy restaurants.