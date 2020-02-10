Artistes, DJs gear for Valentine’s Day

LOVE is in the air and local artistes will be out to treat lovers at this month’s Valentine’s Day celebrations set for end of this week.

Several exciting events have been lined up with Masvingo’s Charles Austin Theatre hosting popular stand-up comedian Doc Vikela who will team up with Tinaye and Kadem The Comic. The showcase will be hosted by Uncle Banana.

Other events to look forward to include the Valentine’s Day Masquerade dinner party headlined by singers Plaxedes Wenyika and ExQ at the Golden Confer Functions venue in Strathaven, Harare.

Radio personality Misred will host another Valentine’s Day event slated for Charles Prince Airport which will include several activities among the sky diving, scenic flight and photo shoot lined up.

On the other hand, Harare’s basement nightspot Club Akiz will present Valentine Special evening on Friday where 12 seasoned DJs will entertain revellers. Hosted by DJs Pido and Dadon the club spinners will include DJ Elder Sammy T, DJ Geizzy, DJ T Fwesh, DJ Fingers, DJ Phanton, DJ Eye One, DJ Blender, DJ Kublo, DJ Master D, DJ Yunger and DJ Welly Ozil. The Masters of Ceremony for the event will be MC Prophet, Banso and Mashasha.

Meanwhile, the Masvingo event has been dubbed Special Class Valentine’s Stand Up Comedy Night and this emanates from the comic series Special Class which stars Doc Vikela, Tinaye and Kadem.

Tinaye Wayne and Kadem The Comic feature in the series as students Constable and Captain Tito respectively while Doc Vikela is their teacher.

The series hosts a number of comedians under the Simuka Comedy banner and stages a number of comic events in the country.

Before the Masvingo visit, Doc Vikela will share the mic with other comedians Bhutisi, Ckhanyiso Dat Guy and

Tinaye Chiketa at Ligi Sports Bar in Mabelreign, Harare. Dubbed “Crack a Rib For Love” the event will be on February 13.

Doc Vikela told the Daily News that this is part of their 2020 calendar which will be moulded along several themes. He said they will also be having the monthly comedy nights every last weekend of the month at Reps Theatre.