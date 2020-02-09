Selmor deserves a chance

SONGSTRESS Selmor Mtukudzi deserves a chance to prove that she can stand on her own in the cut-throat industry, although some argue that she is riding on sympathy over the loss of her father and music great, Oliver.

While this might be true in the case of some children of fallen music greats, Selmor has done her best, justifying her long existence in the music industry.

There have been mixed reactions on social media with some claiming that Selmor’s voice was not up to standard.

Others had hoped that she will sound like her veteran father but she has moved to maintain her original sound.

Ahead of the launch of her album on January 31, she said she will not sound like her father and promised people the real Selmor Mtukudzi music and she has lived up to her word.

She punched above her weight if her latest album Dehwe Renzou is anything to go by and crowd attendance at the album launch at the Harare Showgrounds.

Critics may argue that she is riding on her father’s legacy and getting the sympathy of the public after a seemingly family inheritance rivalry.

This, critics say clouds judgment of listeners and that her next album after this will clearly define her.

Putting things into perspective, Selmor has made a strong case and defined her music.

According to music promoter and one of her handlers Josh Hozheri, Selmor is made up of three factors, talent, great handlers and support of the people.

As per her promise, she did her best in compiling the 11-track project with songs such as Mandidzimbira, Mbodza, Zvine Basa Rei and Uchafinhwa among others.

Working with some of her late father’s friends has been fruitful for her as witnessed in the quality of instruments in the album.

The album was produced by Steve Dyer at Dyertribe Studios in South Africa and features seasoned instrumentalists among them Sam Mataure on drums, Never Mpofu on the bass guitar, Piki Kasamba on percussion and Selmor’s husband Tendai Manatsa on the lead guitar.

“On the production side we did our best, worked with the veterans. This is something that is affecting our music in the country, the lack of proper production structures,” her manager, Reginald Chapfunga, said.

The opening track, Mandidzimbira is a tribute to the late Tuku and according to Selmor’s team is special as during recording Sam Mataure, Tuku’s former manager and drummer, played the drums with one hand having suffered a stroke.

An insider said Mataure could let the song pass without his touch on the drums and with a sling supporting his other hand, he used the other.

“People cried in studio when Sam said he will play the drums. He said this is a song for mudhara and I have to be on it. He used one hand while the other hand was supported by a sling,” said an insider.

Sungura musician Alick Macheso feels Selmor is on the right path and all she needs to do is to tighten her act.

“Her act is good as it is and all she needs to do right now is to tighten it and continue on that path,” he said