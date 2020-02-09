Non-contractual employees’ minimum wage gazetted

EMPLOYEES, who are not under any contracts or fixed-term agreements such as informal workers such as manual labourers, should be paid a minimum wage of $338, the government has said.

According to the Statutory Instrument (SI) 38 of 2020 on Labour (Specification of Minimum Wages) (Amendment) Notice, number 14, published in a government gazette recently, the Public Service ministry said the new minimum wage took effect immediately after its publication last Friday.

“For all employees whose remuneration is not fixed by or in terms of any agreement, determination or regulations made under the Act . . . . $338.

“The minimum wage referred to in Part I of the Schedule to the principal notice shall take effect from the date of publications of these regulations.

The notice added that employees who have been paid lesser than the stipulated amount, are entitled to get the difference.

“The effect of this notice is to increase the minimum wages of employees (other than independent contractors) to whom no national employment council agreement or employment regulation apply, with effect from the date of the publication of these regulations,” explained the notice.

In another notice, government also gazetted earnings for domestic workers formalising the new minimum wage which came into effect after an announcement by Cabinet in September last year.

According to the notice, a gardener is now entitled to $160 monthly and $36, 95 weekly while a cook or housekeeper and child minder earns $168,48 and $179 respectively.

