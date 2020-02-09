No to cellphone use, police officers ordered

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has banned police officers from using cellphones while on duty with immediate effect.

According to the memo circulated by the police officer commanding Harare Province (Propol) on February 6, the junior officers will use police radios.

“With immediate effect from February 7, 2020, as matter of police CMM no member/officer on official duty shall be in possession of a non-officially allocated cellphone. For instance a Dispol (police officer commanding a district) who is issued with an official cellphone shall be allowed to use the cellphone. All other members/officers should utilise the radios whilst on official duty.

“Any deviations from this standing instruction will result in the member and his/her immediate supervisor charged for disobeying an official order. On February 6, 2020 all Dispol and OIC stations shall ensure dissemination of this instruction to their members of staff,” reads part of the memo seen by the Daily News on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the development, saying the new order is meant to increase efficiency and professionalism within the law enforcement agency.

“Police are there to serve members of the public and this new development is meant to increase efficiency in the police force. There is nothing sinister about the move; it is just one of the work standards that should be adhered to,” Nyathi said.