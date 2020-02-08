High court grants Marry bail

HIGH Court judge Erica Ndewere has freed Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife, Marry — who is accused of assaulting her husband’s house maid — on $1 500 bail.

Marry, through her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, approached the High Court on appeal after she was denied bail by Harare regional magistrate Bianca Makwande last weekend.

Makwande denied Marry bail on the basis that she had the propensity to commit offences, after she was also recently freed on $50 000 bail on fraud, attempted murder, externalisation and money laundering charges.

However, Ndewere yesterday said Makwande had misdirected herself on denying Marry bail on the basis of offences that she was denying and still pending before the court.

“The administration of justice will not be prejudiced in any way if the applicant is granted bail. The appeal is allowed and the applicant should be admitted to bail,” Ndewere said. Besides ordering Marry to pay $1 500, Ndewere also ordered her to reside in Glen Lorne, Harare, not to interfere with State witnesses, to report to Borrowdale Police Station once every fortnight and not to go to Hellenic Primary School except for consultation with school authorities, as part of her bail conditions.

In her application for bail, Marry argued that Makwande’s ruling was given in error; further claiming Chiwenga could be behind the assault charges.

Marry was accused of having slapped Delight Munyoro on January 28 at her children’s school, Hellenic Primary School, where the helper had gone to pick up the children.

The State alleged that after Marry slapped the child minder, she sustained a scar on her face and a shaking tooth.

Marry, however, told the High Court that Makwande in her bail ruling failed to take into account the physical difficulties of Marry’s ability to backslap Munyoro considering their physical positions at the time.

Prosecutor Michael Reza on the other hand had opposed Marry’s release on bail, saying she was likely to commit further offences while on bail.