Ginimbi spends another night in prison

SOCIALITE and businessman Genius Kadungure, pictured, who was arrested on Tuesday, yesterday spent the second night in remand prison while awaiting his bail application ruling set for today.

Kadungure appeared before magistrate Chrispen Mberewere facing fraud charges involving payment of duty for his Bentley Continental GT from South Africa and has since applied to pay bail through his lawyer Jonathan Samkange.

According to state papers, sometime in 2019, Kadungure went to LSM Distributors (Pvt) Ltd trading as Bentley Johannesburg situated in Melrose Boulevard, South Africa, and bought a Bentley for R3 291 784.

When he arrived at the Beitbridge Border Post, Kadungure is alleged to have connived with his agent, Alexandra Gumbo, and forged the vehicle’s value to read R1 900 000. They then scanned the forged documents before uploading them on the Zimra electronic system for duty processing on December 22, 2019.

“Zimra Beitbridge then acted upon the misrepresentation to charge duty amounting to US$81 000 instead of US$139 665,09 leading to an actual prejudice of US$58 665,09 to Zimra for the unpaid duty,” read the court papers.

However, Samkange said the issue had been going on for almost a month, resulting in the accused person taking the matter to the High Court where he obtained a court order which stopped Zimra from repossessing the vehicle and allowed the accused to pay duty and collect his car.

“The supposed amount of money that the accused is said to have prejudiced Zimra has already been paid hence the State’s outline is misrepresentation of facts, and the fact that he will abscond is not justified because he handed himself over to the police and he willingly handed over the vehicle as per the police’s request.

“However, I told the police that what they did was contempt of an order that the accused got from High Court as they were supposed to get a court order first before seizing the car.”