Donors build school in Mazowe

THE government has hailed the construction of Maori Primary School in Mazowe District, which was officially opened recently by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe, as a shining example of the value of public-private partnerships.

ZimKids Community Support, a not-for-profit corporation registered in Canada, transformed Maori Primary School from a makeshift facility made up of old, abandoned, structurally unsound farm buildings with leaking roofs and homemade windows, into a modern and safe environment for both students and teachers.

Fran Fearnley

ZimKids built two classroom blocks, a teachers’ house, two toilets blocks, a hand-washing system in addition to purchasing school furniture. Two storage areas were converted into mini libraries.

Kazembe, who was the guest of honour at the official opening of the school, commended the efforts by ZimKids and the other Canadian donors.

“I am very pleased to know that the development at Maori Primary School answers to our aspirations which is to promote joint ventures and public private partnerships to boost the role and performance of State-owned institutions,” Kazembe said.

After touring the school, which has an enrolment of over 350 pupils, the minister donated exercise books.

ZimKids, which has also assisted Nyachuru Secondary School since 2006, is keen to help Maori school initiate income-generating agricultural projects to help the school to cover costs.

ZimKids’ Fran Fearnly said she was ecstatic to witness the official opening of the school.

“I first came into this community almost exactly nine years ago to deliver letters and pictures from pre-scholars in Canada to the Early Childhood Development (ECD) students in this community.

“Their classrooms were old and abandoned farm buildings with no furniture and a few books but despite that, the teachers kept teaching and the kids kept attending school.

“It was clear that the parents were committed to their children’s education just like parents are all over the world,” Fearnly told the Daily News.

She said the initiative to build the school came about after a request to Zimkids by Manyara Mutekani, who was chairperson of the school development committee.

Fearnly then took the plea back to Canada and notified the ZimKids board, which is made up of five women, to start the initiative that has since seen Maori Primary School being transformed into a modern school.