Trio nabbed for killing granny

THREE murder suspects who used a homemade gun to shoot and kill an 83-year-old granny in Chivhu last year have been nabbed, the police have said.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the trio, adding that the law enforcement arm will stop at nothing to ensure perpetrators of heinous crimes have their day in court.

“Police confirm the arrest of Pride Gavajena, 27, Givemore Mutego, 27 and Allen Dzvova, 29, all of Chief Nyoka, Chivhu in connection with a case of murder which occurred on December 5 in 2019 at Kandira Village, Chief Nyoka, Chivhu.

“The accused persons acting in common purpose went to the 83-year-old victim’s homestead armed with a homemade firearm and a sharp object, with the intention to steal money after they heard that the victim had received an undisclosed amount of money from her daughter based in South Africa. The accused persons broke into the victim’s house and stole and undisclosed amount of money and a Nokia cellphone,” Nyathi said.

The national police spokesperson alleged the trio shot dead the 83-year-old after raping her.

“One of the accused persons went on to rape the victim and shot her on the head before they fled from the scene. The body of the deceased was discovered by fellow villagers on December 5, 2019. A post-mortem conducted established that the cause of death was severe head trauma due to bullet injuries,” he said.

According to Nyathi, the accused were eventually arrested after the deceased’s phone was recovered.

“On February 3 this year, the police investigations led to the recovery of the victim’s Nokia 1280 cellphone from a person who had bought it from one of the accused persons which led to his arrest and subsequent arrests of his accomplices. Investigations are in progress to recover the murder weapon. The accused persons have since appeared in court,” he said.