Genius loses bail bid

BUSINESSMAN and socialite Genius Kadungure will languish in prison after he was denied bail yesterday because he had allegedly committed fraud while on remand for a similar offence.

Kadungure has a pending fraud case before the same court in which he is accused of evading tax after he did not declare sales made by his company Pioneer Gases.

Businessman, Genius Kadungure

On the fresh matter he is being charged for allegedly undervaluing car import duty for his Bentley Continental GT acquired from South Africa.

Deputy chief magistrate Chrispen Mberewere said the court would have acted irresponsibly if Kadungure was freed on bail.

“Being a person on bail for offences of dishonest nature the accused person went on to commit a similar offence. A person who commits a crime while on bail shows disregard for the rule of law,” Mberewere said.

“This court will not act irresponsibly and bail is denied.”

The matter was remanded to February 20.

According to State papers, sometime in 2019, the accused went to LSM Distributors (Pvt) Ltd trading as Bentley Johannesburg situated in Melrose Boulevard, in South Africa and bought a Bentley vehicle for R3 291 784.

When he arrived at the Beitbridge Border Post, the accused then connived with his agent Alexandra Gumbo and forged the vehicle value to read R1 900 000.

They then scanned the forged documents before uploading them on the Zimra electronic system for duty processing on December 22, 2019.

“The Zimra Beitbridge then acted upon the misrepresentation to charge duty amounting to US$81 000 instead of US$139 665,09 leading to an actual prejudice of US$58 665,09 to Zimra for the unpaid duty,” read the court papers.

However, in the accused’s defence, his lawyer Jonathan Samkange said the issue had been going on to almost a month resulting in the accused person taking the matter to the High Court where he attained an order which denied Zimra to repossess the vehicle and allowed the accused to pay duty and get his car.

“The supposed amount of money that the accused is said to have prejudiced Zimra has already been paid hence the State’s outline is misrepresentation of facts,” Samukange said.