Mupfumira seeks High Court review

FORMER Tourism and Hospitality minister Prisca Mupfumira has approached the High Court challenging the Harare Magistrates’ Court’s decision to throw out her application excepting to the criminal charges she is facing.

Mupfumira is facing three counts of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer after she reportedly connived with retired Labour ministry permanent secretary Ngoni Masoka to purchase two cars that the ex-minister was not entitled to.

Prisca Mupfumira

When she appeared for her trial before the Harare Magistrates’ Court, Mupfumira filed an application for exception to the charges, which was however, dismissed by acting chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi.

This prompted her to file the current High Court application seeking an order reviewing Mutevedzi’s ruling.

In the application, Mupfumira cited Mutevedzi, Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi, the National Prosecuting Authority and Masoka, as respondents.

“This is an application seeking the review of a ruling made by the first respondent (Mutevedzi) on the 5th of February 2020 dismissing an exception filed on my behalf to the criminal charges preferred against me.

“The application seeks an order setting aside the ruling (Mutevedzi’s ruling) … and in its place the quashing of the three criminal charges which are being preferred against me,” she said.

She said Mutevedzi’s ruling failed to address fundamental contradictions which exist in the charges, adding his decision was “grossly unreasonable”.

“It validates charges which are themselves invalid according to the law. Having received further particulars, it became apparent that the charges, the State outline and the further particulars did not disclose any cognisable offences at law.