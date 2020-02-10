Cop shot dead while arresting robber

A CHIVHU police officer was fatally shot at the weekend while apprehending a suspected serial car thief who terrorised Bulawayo and Kadoma residents.

National police spokesperson Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the incident which happened on Saturday afternoon at Chivhu Township.

Nyathi told the Daily News that the police officer, whose identity has been withheld till his next of kin has been notified, was shot in the pelvis while arresting the suspected car thief identified as Mussa Denge.

“I can confirm an unfortunate incident which occurred in Chivhu yesterday (Saturday) afternoon where a police officer, who was part of a team following up on a suspect, was unfortunately shot dead.

“We are investigating the circumstances which led to this unfortunate incident. The now deceased was shot in the pelvis and rushed to Chivhu General Hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries he sustained,” Nyathi said.

Nyathi added that the suspect has been arrested and is facing several cases of robbery of motor vehicles, which he allegedly committed in both Bulawayo and Chivhu.

According to a police memo seen by this publication, a four-member team from CID Vehicle Theft Squad Bulawayo reported at CID Chivhu reacting to a tip off that Denge was in Chivhu.

The officer-in-charge CID Chivhu gave the team five backup members to track Denge.

“The team observed Denge driving a silver Toyota Wish leaving the Chivhu CBD going towards the residential area,” read the memo.

The police officers trailed Denge who drove his vehicle to stand number 10 Chivhu location and parked the car in the yard.

One of the officers, armed with an AK47 Rifle, began firing warning shots while the rest of the team disembarked from their vehicle in pursuit of the suspect.

According to the police memo, the now deceased was first to get to Denge and when he was about to grab the suspect, he was shot on the pelvis.

The team managed to arrest the accused person before rushing their colleague to Chivhu General Hospital where he later died due to injuries sustained.

“Two spent cartridges were picked up at the scene,” reads the memo.