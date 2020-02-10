Parliament to tour Potraz projects

THE parliamentary portfolio committee on Information Communication Technology (ICT) will from today embark on a week-long tour of various provinces across the country to assess Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz)’s passive infrastructure connectivity projects in the underprivileged and underserviced areas.

The Potraz projects were funded through the Universal Services Fund (USF) and were carried out in marginalised areas. According to the committee, the tour is in line with Parliament’s oversight role.

“The committee is doing this in line with its oversight role. We want to verify and see Potraz projects. This is a fact finding mission,” the committee said in a letter to Potraz.

Some of the places which are going to be visited by the committee include Gatshe Gatshe (Kariba), Maitengwe

(Plumtree), Pumula base in Tsholotsho, Nemashakwe (Masvingo), Makosa (Manicaland) and Pfungwe base station in Uzumba.

The project involved the construction of 20 telecommunications base station sites in all the eight rural provinces of Zimbabwe were telecoms service providers see no business sense to provide network coverage.