Harare takes legal action against debtors

HARARE City Council has taken legal action against debtors with 10 000 summons having been issued to defaulting ratepayers so far.

The local authority is owed more than $1 billion by business, the government and residents and has been battling to provide services like clean water and garbage collection due to its financial incapacitation.

Harare council spokesperson Michael Chideme said the local authority is owed in excess of $900 million and the issuing of summons is just the tip of an iceberg in recovering debt as many more summons were being processed.

“We are urging debtors to do payment plans or to pay up before legal action is taken, and residents entering into payment plans should at least pay their current bills,” Chideme said.

Among debtors that owe the local authority is the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the National Social Security Authority (Nssa), Norton Town Council, Chitungwiza Town Council, and National Railways of Zimbabwe.

Government entities such as Nssa, NRZ and Telecel are also in the top debtors’ list that also includes Crest Breeders, Irvine’s Day Old Chicks, Simon Muzenda Housing Co-operative, Caps (Pvt) Ltd, among others.